Tottenham vs Leeds: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi aims to continue fine form

Tottenham travel to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as they clash with Leeds United in the early kick-off.

Spurs made it three Premier League wins in a row last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace as their form suddenly improved under manager Robert De Zerbi.

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Another victory this weekend could see them climb into the top six, a huge change after lingering in the relegation zone just weeks before.

Meanwhile, their opponents Leeds are now without a win in five league games after losing 2-0 away at Bournemouth last weekend, and Tottenham won't get any easier.

Tottenham vs Leeds team news

Leeds are without Noah Okafor (adductor) and Anton Stach (broken toe), whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed training on Thursday with a foot problem.

Spurs are missing Savio (muscle), Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert (both knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle) and Xavi Simons (ACL).

Tottenham vs Leeds predicted line-ups

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, James; Calvert-Lewin

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Tel, Solanke

Tottenham vs Leeds kick-off time

Both sides meet at Elland Road for a 12:30 kick-off, UK time.

Form

Leeds: DDDLL

Tottenham: WWWDL

Key stats

Leeds have scored just two goals in their last five league matches and have collected 11 points from their opening nine games.

Spurs have won each of their last three visits to Elland Road and Leeds have collected just five points from their last 13 Premier League meetings with Tottenham.

Leeds have not kept a clean sheet against Spurs in their last 16 encounters and their last meeting ended 1-1 in May 2026.