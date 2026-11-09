Tottenham forward Mathys Tel has been forced to pull out of France’s Under-21 squad for the international break due to injury.

The 21-year-old was forced off in Tottenham’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Leeds on Saturday (November 7) following a challenge from Jayden Bogle.

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Replays showed the Leeds defender had landed his studs on Tel’s left Achilles, though he avoided any punishment from referee John Brooks.

VAR also took a look at the challenge, but after a lengthy four minute assessment, they deemed the tackle wasn’t enough to meet the threshold for serious foul play.

French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed on Monday that Tel will not be linking up with the France U21s due to the injury.

A statement reads: “Having suffered an injury with his club Tottenham, Mathys Tel is forced to withdraw from the France Under-21 team training camp which began this Monday at the CNF Clairefontaine.”