Caulker's Column: De Zerbi has finally brought back belief at Tottenham

In his brand-new exclusive column for Flashscore, former Premier League and international player Steven Caulker gives his verdict on the big talking points in football. This week, he kicks off with a look at one of his former clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, and their newfound confidence under manager Roberto De Zerbi after seemingly overcoming a sticky start to the campaign.

Tottenham have looked like a different team since their recent trip to Marbella. The ruthless edge that was missing at both ends of the pitch at the start of the season feels like a distant memory now.

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I was at their most recent game against Crystal Palace last Saturday, and although Palace were down to 10 men early on after Jean-Philippe Mateta's sending-off, Spurs still had to break down a resilient Pierre Sage side forced to set up in a deep, low block. Spurs, who were struggling for goals previously, have now struck 10 times in their last five league games.

Spurs' recent Premier League results Flashscore

It's amazing how much confidence can affect players, both positively and negatively. De Zerbi hasn't made many clear tactical changes in recent weeks, but there is certainly more belief in the players that they will score.

The timing of James Maddison's return against Coventry certainly played its part. His ability to find the little pockets of space in between the midfield and the defence caused both Coventry and Chelsea a lot of problems.

Can Spurs make it four in four?

This week, Spurs are up against a Leeds side who haven't lost at home since suffering a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in March last season. As a former player, I can tell you Elland Road is one of the toughest away grounds in football; I played there on three occasions and lost each time. It's a stadium rich in history, filled with a fanbase that lives and dies for their club.

Leeds' home form Flashscore

Leeds currently sit 12th in the table with 11 points after nine games, but while boasting an undefeated home record, Leeds have actually only won at Elland Road once this season. Daniel Farke knows how important Saturday's game will be before they head into the international break. Momentum is everything in football, and every player and coach will tell you the importance of winning before a 14-day gap between matches.

After a win, the dressing room will be buzzing in anticipation of the gaffer giving the players who aren't on international duty a bit of time off to get some winter sunshine. But after a loss, it is a completely different feeling. Everyone is sitting and dreading the double sessions and meetings that will follow. It can be a very long two weeks until you get the chance to put it right.

Leeds' main goalscoring threat is the big man up top, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He has scored four goals so far this season, but only one of them has come in his last five games. Pressure is beginning to build on the England international with Leeds struggling for goals, and there are only three Premier League sides that have scored fewer.

Leeds will likely set up in a 3-4-2-1 with Daniel Farke keen to dominate possession, but this won't be easy against a high-pressing Spurs side. Last week, Bournemouth's high press punished Leeds goalkeeper James Trafford as he misplaced his pass and was left red-faced seconds later as Evanilson slotted it home.

I expect Spurs to start in De Zerbi's favoured 4-2-3-1 and keep a similar starting 11 to last week, with the only change I anticipate being Maddison's return to the starting lineup, pushing Omar Marmoush into the number nine role and Dominic Solanke dropping to the bench.

I am a big fan of Solanke, but he is yet to fully hit top form in a Spurs shirt.

Solanke's injury history Flashscore

Injuries have plagued his time at the club, and the lack of goals seems to have affected his confidence. I found it very interesting that De Zerbi gave him the armband against Manchester United, the game in which Solanke scored a late equaliser. It was a big show of trust from the manager, signalling that he very much still believed in him.

If Spurs want a chance to finish in the European places, they'll need to win these kinds of games against mid-table opposition, and despite a poor start to the season, that is still my expectation.

Tottenham's new 'one of their own'

Another player De Zerbi has shown trust in is 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett, and what a special talent he looks to be. He was electric against Crystal Palace last weekend in his short cameo, directly taking on his opponent, which is so rare to see from wingers these days.

He is certainly one to watch for the future.

I was in a similar position after making my debut for Spurs at the young age of 18. The money and fame come at you quickly; the importance of having the right people around you to keep you balanced is so crucial.

I remember the first time I went to one of my teammates' parties, I was like a kid in a candy shop. As much as I always encourage young players to enjoy the moment and celebrate their achievements along the way, it is even more important that they don't get carried away with the flashing lights off the pitch.