Leeds boss Farke ponders future of Spurs loanee Solomon

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke says a decision over Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon's long-term future is yet to be made.

Farke has been pleased with the form the Israel attacker, though admits a permanent deal could be complicated.

"I always like to be in the driver seat as a club but if you have a loan agreement you're not in the driver seat, there are more or less three parties," he explained.

"It's not our players, you have to totally respect they are with us, that's great, we enjoy the time and then there is a time to speak about what the future might bring.

"It's not during the season, especially during a crucial time. You sometimes start talks behind the scenes before the end of the season.

"It will be crucial for them and their mother clubs, where we will be next season. Before it's confirmed it doesn't make sense to make decisions. It will only be made when it's confirmed in which league we will play."