Leeds make Everton call for Harrison

Leeds make Everton call for HarrisonAction Plus
Leeds United are prepared to let Jack Harrison leave on loan for another year.

The winger is set to sign for Premier League side Everton, after spending last term at Goodison Park.

Harrison was hugely impressive for the Toffees on the right wing, but the club do not have the finances to sign him permanently.

Per The Mirror, Leeds need assurances that the deal will be beyond another loan.

The 27-year-old can sign for this season, if Everton agree to an obligation to buy.

The Blues covering his wages and paying a loan fee are also requirements in any deal.

