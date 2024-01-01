Brighton move to trump heavyweights for Leeds dazzler Summerville

Brighton are the latest team that have approached Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville.

The Liverpool-linked star is a hot property after the Elland Road club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Not only does Summerville want to play in the top flight, Leeds may have to sell him for financial reasons.

Per Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and the Reds are pushing for the Dutch winger.

However, they face competition from Brighton, who can offer regular first team football.

The Albion have proven they are an outstanding pathway club for young talents.