Everton secure Foster to pro deal

Paul Vegas
Everton midfielder Harvey Foster has signed a first pro contract.

Foster, the son of former Manchester City full-back John Foster, has signed a deal to 2027 with Everton.

“A professional contract is something you work for your whole life, since you first start in football,” said Foster to evertonfc.com.

“It’s the next stepping stone and I’m really proud for me and my family.

“My main aim is to become a regular in the Under-21s and I think after that opportunities will start to open up.

“I’ve known (U21 coach) Paul Tait since I started as a scholar. He helped me settle in really well and he had a great career himself. He’s someone I can learn from and I’m sure he’ll help me in my career.

“You’ve got to believe in yourself and once I’m fully fit and playing, I don’t think anything is unachievable.”

