Everton agree £28M deal for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry

Everton have reached an agreement to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal for an initial £28M after weeks of negotiations.

The 22-year-old forward had a £34M release clause, but Everton have negotiated a lower initial payment in what is a smart move for a forward who scored 11 LaLiga goals last season and featured for France at the Under-21 European Championship this summer in Slovakia.

Barry will sign a four-year contract and will be a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored 71 goals in 274 games for Everton during his nine-year spell and has departed now his contract has expired. Barry was in an elite group of players aged under 23 to score 10 or more goals in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Other players in this category are f RB Leipzig's in-demand Benjamin Sesko, Paris St-Germain's Bradley Barcola and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike who are all wanted by top European clubs this summer. A new striker is a priority for Moyes as he oversees a major overhaul of the Everton squad this summer and Barry seems to the perfect option to lead his front line.

Liverpool's Ben Doak and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish have also been linked to side and could potentially be setting up Barry in the new campaign as transfer rumours continue to crop up. Barry’s move is yet to be confirmed by the club but journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that "Everton have prepared all documents for Thierno Barry with Villarreal, agreement confirmed. He’s the new striker for David Moyes."