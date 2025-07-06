Leeds boss Farke losing Danilo to Union Berlin

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is losing assistant coach Danilo de Souza.

BILD says Danilo has left Elland Road to become No2 at Union Berlin to head coach Steffen Baumgart.

The Brazilian is set to start training tomorrow.

De Souza is no stranger to Germany. Since 2017, the assistant coach has toured East Westphalia and held positions with SC Paderborn, VfL Osnabrück, and Arminia Bielefeld.

He assisted Baumgart at SCP until 2021. At Leeds, the 41-year-old worked under Farke last season.

Danilo de SouzaBaumgart SteffenLeedsUnion BerlinPaderbornArminia Bielefeld
