Fulham have rejected an offer from Tottenham for Rodrigo Muniz.

The Brazilian has just come off a career-best season with the Cottagers.

Bolavip says Spurs have offered £32m for Muniz, which was immediately rejected by Fulham.

Also watching developments are promoted Leeds - though the 24 year-old is viewed as a key player by Fulham manager Marco Silva.

Muniz scored 11 goals for Fulham last season.