Paul Vegas
Leeds set to win race for Lille fullback Gudmundsson
Leeds United are winning the Premier League battle for Lille fullback Gabriel Gudmundsson.

The 26 year-old Sweden international is also interesting Everton and Burnley, however Leeds are now regarded as favourites for his signature.

Leeds are now in talks with Lille over a fee for Gudmundsson. Indeed, he is expected in Yorkshire on Monday as the move accelerates.

He said last month to Fotbollskanalen: "There have been some discussions (with Lille). Out of respect, I don't want to go into too much, but I have one year left on my contract and there is a big chance that I will leave.

"We'll see. It will probably be an exciting summer."

 

