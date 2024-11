Lee confirms leaving Ipswich to take charge of Norwich U21s

Olly Lee has confirmed his taken a coaching post at Norwich City.

Lee has left his job as Ipswich U18 coach to take charge of Norwich U21s.

He posted on LinkedIn: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as lead U21 coach.”

Lee had moved to Ipswich in January from Tottenham's academy.

He is a former Luton and Birmingham City midfielder.