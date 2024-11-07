Lampard could take Coventry job as he says he is "certainly ready to work"

Tribal Football
Coventry City could be looking to make Frank Lampard their next permanent manager.

The Championship club have this week sacked Mark Robins, who was the longest serving EFL boss.

Per The Standard, Lampard is emerging as an early favorite to get the post.

The former Derby, Chelsea and Everton boss is still highly rated in the game.

Speaking about his future recently, Lampard said: "Some opportunities have come my way, they didn't feel right for the time. 

“So I've kind of taken that decision a bit at times. But now I feel ready so we will see what opportunities come up. 

“I'm certainly ready to work. I love doing what I do, so we will see."

