Palace prepare offer for Sunderland teen Rigg

Crystal Palace are willing to put in a big bid to sign Chris Rigg this winter from Sunderland.

The Premier League side are hoping to secure the 17-year-old for their first team squad.Per The Sun, Palace are keen to pay up to £20 million-plus to beat out other teams.

The Eagles have been assessing Rigg several times so far this season.

The youngster has already scored three goals in 12 games, with Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman a huge fan.

The deal would be similar to the one that saw them sign Adam Wharton from Blackburn for £18 million.

