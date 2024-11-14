Newcastle ace Gordon admits he was "desperate" to play under Tuchel at Chelsea

Gordon admits he was "desperate" to play under Tuchel at Chelsea

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon admits he cannot wait to finally work with Thomas Tuchel.

The German has been appointed as the new Three Lions manager and will take over from the next international break.

As he plays his final games for interim boss Lee Carsley this time around, Gordon spoke about the future of the team.

"It was quite close to be honest," Gordon said of almost playing for Tuchel when he was in charge at Chelsea.

"I was desperate to go at the time and work with him especially. I felt like my style would suit his style of play, the way he was playing at Chelsea which was very exciting for me. It didn't end up happening.

"It was a big opportunity for me that didn't end up happening and I'm looking forward to getting to work with him a couple of years later."

"I wouldn't say for the new manager to be honest just because that's way too far into the future," Gordon added.

"We have got to be present with what's in front of us. We're facing a Greece team who have just beaten us, and we've still got Lee in charge and we have to impress him.

“All focus is on that right now and putting that game right from last time we played them."