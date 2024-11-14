Newcastle winger Gordon: No chance missing England call

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon admits there was no chance he would ditch England duty.

The winger aggravated an injury as his club side beat Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

However, Gordon was always going to play for his ex-England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley one more time.

“No, that wasn’t a possibility,” said Gordon about withdrawing from the squad.

“I came here to get assessed and see how it is and the staff here thought they could help me with the injury.

“And they have done that, to be fair. They’ve done an excellent job because I’ve been training straight away. It’s gone to a certain extent, now.

“It’s an injury I had a couple of weeks ago and it stayed with me a little bit but there was no chance I would not come here.”

