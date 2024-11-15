Hall on making his England debut: I don't think it's fully sunk in yet

Newcastle United star Lewis Hall admits that playing for England has not sunk in yet.

The defender is now a full international, getting on the field in a 3-0 win over Greece in the Nations League.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the left-back is new to the scene, England’s struggles in that position mean he could soon make it his own.

"We were warming up like you do at half-time as subs," Hall said of his introduction, per The Express.

"Obviously, I've seen what happened to Ezri in the first half and he just said for all the defenders to keep warm and stuff.

"I'll be honest, I wasn't really expecting to come on just because of the position that Ezri plays. I think it was (performance coach) Chris Jones who told me and I couldn't quite believe him at first.

"Luckily, I had another 10 minutes as well then to get myself ready and prepared to come on. It's amazing. I don't think it's fully sunk in yet, really.

"I'm sure I'll lie down tonight and realise what's happened. It's an amazing feeling for me and really happy to get the win as well."