Lecce wonderkid wanted by Liverpool as Robertson replacement

Lecce wonderkid Patrick Dorgu is on the radar of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Merseyside club are ready to make a move for the talented left-back as an Andy Robertson successor.

Given Robertson is over 30, the club may feel he is running out of useful years.

According to Solo Lecce, Dorgu is the top replacement target, with his club valuing him highly.

The Reds are prepared to put in an offer of £33.6M to secure his signature but may have to go higher.

The versatile 20-year-old has a long contract and is not in any rush to leave either.