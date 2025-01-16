Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to contact Sporting CP in attempt to sign Gyokeres
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan
Man Utd boss Amorim explains holding back Garnacho: He has talent, but...
Real Betis coach Pellegrini accepts Barcelona too good for Copa hammering

Lecce wonderkid wanted by Liverpool as Robertson replacement

Ansser Sadiq
Lecce wonderkid wanted by Liverpool as Robertson replacement
Lecce wonderkid wanted by Liverpool as Robertson replacementAction Plus
Lecce wonderkid Patrick Dorgu is on the radar of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Merseyside club are ready to make a move for the talented left-back as an Andy Robertson successor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given Robertson is over 30, the club may feel he is running out of useful years.

According to Solo Lecce, Dorgu is the top replacement target, with his club valuing him highly.

The Reds are prepared to put in an offer of £33.6M to secure his signature but may have to go higher.

The versatile 20-year-old has a long contract and is not in any rush to leave either.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRobertson AndrewDorgu PatrickLecceLiverpoolFootball TransfersSerie A
Related Articles
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Napoli coach Conte declares "Kvara wants to leave"
Slot on Liverpool's links with Kvaratskhelia: 99 out of a 100 times rumours aren't true
Napoli add Tottenham ace Kulusevski to shopping list