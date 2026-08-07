Leboeuf says Alonso needs to sell offload Chelsea stars: They’re going to create problems!

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has called for manager Xabi Alonso to conduct a huge sale this summer.

The Blues have brought in several players since the summer window opened including Danny Welbeck, Jordan Henderson, Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers who arrived for £117M.

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With 41 senior players and only 25 days remaining in the transfer window to resolve the situation, Chelsea fans can expect a number of familiar faces to depart the side who are less than 3 weeks away from the new campaign.

Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf revealed that Chelsea must sell in order to maintain balance in the side who he believes aren’t considered to be in the running for the title.

"I think they have like 45 players. They have to get rid of some of them. And of course, Xabi Alonso will have to get a selection of the players and maybe get rid of 15, at least 15 players. That’s insane, but it’s what he has to do. Otherwise, you cannot work.

"You cannot be able to work properly every day, week in, week out, to make sure that you have everybody tuned in. So it’s going to be hard. He’s going to get rid of the players he doesn’t want, because if they are here or not, they’re going to create problems inside the dressing room," Leboeuf stressed.”

On his title predictions: "(Manchester) City, we don’t know what’s going to happen with the new coach. Liverpool, with the team, we don’t really know. And the same for (Manchester) United. Last year, for more than half of the season, they were struggling. So nobody is assured to be in the first four, but Arsenal, I would say, right now."

Names such as Pedro Neto, Nicolas Jackson and Liam Delap have been tossed around by reports but no deals have been agreed yet. Alonso has his work cut out for him in the coming weeks as Chelsea seek to offload before the season begins.