Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi having sold Maxence Lacroix to Xabi Alonso's side.

Lacroix, 26, completed his £52 million move from South to West London, becoming Alonso’s marquee defensive signing ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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According to RMC Sport, Palace are looking to return the favour and sign Disasi, 28, as Lacroix’s replacement.

Disasi impressed during his time on loan at West Ham for the second half of last season, making 17 appearances across all competitions, but was ultimately unable to keep them up.

The defender is once again on the chopping block at Chelsea having failed to secure a permanent move last summer and is valued at £25 million by the club.