Jamie Gittens says he is "more confident" and is " really enjoying" life under Xabi Alonso

Jamie Gittens has revealed that his confidence is returning ahead of a fresh season with Chelsea.

After arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2025 with high expectations, Gittens suffered a hamstring injury against West Ham United at the end of January 2026 which destroyed his chances of making an impact in his first season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winger made 27 appearances, making on 12 starts for the Blues who are yet to see the best out of the 21-year-old who turns 22 in a few days time.

In recent interviews he said he feels "much better" and speaking this week, he admits his confidence is returning in what is a promising sign for Chelsea fans who want to see the winger bounce back.

“I’m feeling, I would say, more confident now – in my body as well,” he explained in an interview with the club.

“The injury that happened (impacted my first season), but I’m feeling better every day. I’m trying to improve every day to be the best version of myself.

“It’s been good to be back with the boys. I’m really enjoying it right now and it’s been really good to be part of this team.”

Gittens in awe of Alonso

Gittens, who scored as Chelsea beat Western Sydney Wanderers 6-4 is relishing the opportunity to improve his game under Alonso who he says is pushing him to his limit.

“He was a top player and he’s obviously a top coach. For him to come in and teach us, it’s the best thing for us to improve as a team.

“He’s a very nice guy. He talks to us individually, speaks to us about what we can improve on, what we can do better.

“He’s told me to just keep being positive, to keep taking on players, keep on creating chances and to keep on pushing myself to the maximum.