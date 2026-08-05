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Trevoh Chalobah to undergo Como medical as Chelsea welcome Chavarria this month

Trevoh Chalobah to undergo Como medical as Chelsea welcome Chavarria this month
Trevoh Chalobah to undergo Como medical as Chelsea welcome Chavarria this monthREUTERS

Chelsea are closing in on an agreement with Rayo Vallecano for defender Pep Chavarria as they offload Trevor Chalobah.

Chelsea have been busy at the back this summer, selling Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid whilst bringing in Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace and right-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta. 

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New manager Xabi Alonso has wasted no time in bringing in the players that he wants whilst also offloading stars who do not fit into the system he wants to bring to West London. 

The Blues have agreed a deal to sell centre-back Chalobah to Serie A side Como for €36M this week, with the England star taking his medical on Wednesday as per journalist David Ornstein. 

Alongside Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are also expected to depart in what is a huge clear out from Alonso. 

However, as per the BBC, Chelsea are set to sign left-back Chavarria who is set to undergo a medical ahead of completing his move to Stamford Bridge once there is a club-to-club agreement. 

Chavarria made 44 appearances across all competitions for Rayo Vallecano last season, grabbing 1 goal and 3 assists for the La Liga side as he helped the side finish 8th. 

Danny Welbeck, 35, from Brighton and Jordan Henderson from Brentford have also made their way to Stamford Bridge alongside Morgan Rogers in what was a record breaking £117M deal. 

Midfielder Valentin Barco is expected to join from partner club Strasbourg imminently in what is a major transfer haul under Alonso whose Chelsea side are tipped for the title next season. 

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Serie ATrevoh ChalobahPep ChavarriaXabi AlonsoMaxence LacroixChelseaRayo VallecanoPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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