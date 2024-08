Lazio to launch bid for Man Utd defender Lindelof

Lazio are launching a bid for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden captain has been made available by United this summer after the arrivals of Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Lazio are showing interest in the 30-year-old.

The Italian giants want to strengthen their defensive options before the transfer window closes on Friday.

And as such, Lazio are considering making a bid for Lindelöf.