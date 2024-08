Lazio go for Southampton midfielder Alcaraz

Lazio are moving for Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

The young Argentine has been made available by Saints this summer.

Talks have been held with Flamengo, though the move has stalled in recent days.

And Sky Italia's Gianluca di Marzio is reporting Lazio are now in talks with Southampton for Alcaraz.

Lazio coach Marco Baroni is a fan of the youngster and believes he will fit into his system seamlessly should he arrive.