Martin enjoyed Southampton "aggression" for Lazio draw

Southampton boss Russell Martin enjoyed the aggression his side showed on Wednesday.

The Premier League club were impressive in a tightly contested 1-1 draw against SS Lazio.

Charly Alcaraz and Alessio Romagnoli were both sent off in the friendly game, while Alcaraz also had a short scuffle with a Lazio player.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Martin said: "Well, I think two people set it off. One of ours, one of theirs.

"Then their guys end the pitch and so do ours. Their guys want to protect their mate and ours want to protect his.

"So no, I'm fine with that. I'd rather it didn't descend into what it did, but I like the fact we were aggressive tonight and we managed the game really well for a young team.

"Physically, I thought we were really, really good. Last week against Oxford United, we lacked character, personality and aggression.

"Tonight we had loads of that, maybe a bit too much. But I'd rather the balance be that way than the other way."