DONE DEAL: Torino announce Adams signing after Southampton exit

Torino have announced the signing of Che Adams.

The Scotland striker moves to Toro in a free transfer after coming off contract at Southampton this summer.

Adams, 28, has signed a three-year deal with Toro worth €2m-a-year net.

Last season he contributed significantly to Southampton's return to the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in 46 games.