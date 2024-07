DONE DEAL? Lazio announce signing Arsenal wing-back Tavares

Lazio have signed Arsenal wing-back Nuno Tavares.

Lazio have announced the deal for the Portugal U21 international, who arrives in a permanent transfer.

Tavares joins on a contract to 2029.

The wing-back arrived in Auronzo di Cadore where the Biancocelesti are carrying out their summer training camp.

The deal is now set to be confirmed by both clubs.

Lazio announced across social media today: