Ansser Sadiq
Lavia names three youngsters for Chelsea fans to follow
Lavia names three youngsters for Chelsea fans to follow
Midfielder Romeo Lavia has highlighted three Chelsea youngsters he believes will shine at Stamford Bridge in the coming years. 

Despite his own injury struggles since joining from Southampton for £53 milloin, Lavia remains optimistic about the club’s future talent. 

Speaking to Rising Ballers, he praised his young teammates’ potential to become future stars.

“I think Tyrique George, I see Josh Acheampong," Lavia said at the event. 

“You guys probably don’t know him, well you probably do know him, Shim (Mheuka), good striker. 

“Yeah, I would say these three. I’m really confident in their abilities.”

