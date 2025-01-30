Acheamong, George proud to be both senior Chelsea players

Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George are proud to be senior Chelsea teammates.

The young pair have come right through the Blues youth system and are now first teamers, which was confirmed before Christmas.

"We were both in the changing room and they said there was a meeting and we didn’t know what it was about," Acheampong told the club's website. "Then they called us up to the front to tell us we were now part of the first team!

"It was a good moment and I didn’t really expect it. I hadn’t actually been in the first team dressing room before so to be in there at all was good and then to be inducted into the first team with Tyrique was really special.

"My family was really proud of me and were so happy."

George adds: "It was a proud moment. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I was really happy. My mum was quite shocked when I told her and my whole family was so happy for me."

On Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, Acheampong told the club's website: "Enzo is really good.

"He tries to keep the standards really high and it has helped our performances on the pitch.

"It really helps when you have a good relationship with the head coach but also the other members of the coaching staff. They are all nice and if you have any questions, they answer them and try to help you."

George added: "Yeah Enzo is a really good manager.

"He speaks to me, gives me advice and encourages me to work hard every day to try to get my opportunities.

"Off the training pitch, he is a really nice person and you can speak to him about anything."