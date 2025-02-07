Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Man Utd staff actively discussing early Obi-Martin debut
Man Utd boss Amorim: Rashford and I see football differently
Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel nicknamed "Kid Messi" shines in derby win over Man City

Palmer has been named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad despite missing group stage

Zack Oaten
Palmer has been named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad despite missing group stage
Palmer has been named in Chelsea’s Conference League squad despite missing group stageAction Plus
Cole Palmer has been added to Chelsea’s Conference League squad as the Blues enter the next round of the tournament.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah, who was recalled from his loan at Crystal Palace last month, is included. New signing Mathis Amougou, who joined the Blues from Saint-Etienne on deadline day, has also been included. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is while French center-back Wesley Fofana and Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia remain out, having also not played in the league phase. 

Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Joao Felix, who all left Chelsea in January, have all now dropped out which leaves room for Palmer who is yet to make a European appearance for Chelsea. 

Chelsea are favourites to win the Conference League but will not play their last-16 tie until March. The introduction of Palmer means he will be earning more minutes for the side under manager Enzo Maresca who clearly believes he is necessary for latter stages of the tournament in which they have cruised through so far.

Maresca’s next opponents will be one of Gent, Real Betis, Copenhagen or Heidenheim and with the addition of the 22-year-old English superstar they are likely to continue their European dominance. 

Mentions
Conference LeaguePalmer ColeAmougou MathisChalobah TrevohFofana WesleyLavia RomeoChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign St Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou
Palace reject Tottenham's club record bid of £70M for defender Guehi
No chaos? No crazy deals? Just what has happened to Chelsea this January?!