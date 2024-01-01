Lausanne chief Henchoz details Man Utd player plans

Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned FC Lausanne-Sport are going to bring in more Manchester United players for training.

The Red Devils are ready to send young talent to some of INEOS’ sister teams in the coming months.

Habeeb Ogunneye, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Williams flew to Switzerland at the start of the week for this purpose.

Lausanne have said: "This first exchange demonstrates the close ties maintained by the two clubs and the desire to share them with the aim of their respective development."

"This trial week allows for a first general temperature check for the three young Manchester players, as well as for the members of the staff present as well as for our first team," their sporting director, Stephane Henchoz.

"It is possible that players from the English club will continue their development within our club in the near future. Conversely, the two clubs also want to provide the players of the FC Lausanne-Sport academy with the infrastructure and experience that a few weeks' training camp in Manchester can offer.

"It is already planned that teams from our academy will travel to England this winter to compete against the junior teams of the Manchester club. These exchanges, which will benefit everyone, will become more and more regular."