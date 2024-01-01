Sesko linked to Man Utd as striker problems continue for Ten Hag

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is being linked to Manchester United this week.

The 21-year-old was a huge target for the Red Devils two summers ago, but a move did not materialize.

Since then, United have signed both Rasmus Hojlund and Josha Zirzkee for mega fees.

Per the Mail, United are once again on the trail of Sesko as they look to add more goals to their team.

However, the Slovenian is likely content at Leipzig and may not see United as a jump forward.

The Premier League giants are currently in 14th position in the table under coach Erik ten Hag’s guidance.