Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary
Man Utd chief Blanc in Zidane contact
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up

Sesko linked to Man Utd as striker problems continue for Ten Hag

Sesko linked to Man Utd as striker problems continue for Ten Hag
Sesko linked to Man Utd as striker problems continue for Ten HagAction Plus
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is being linked to Manchester United this week.

The 21-year-old was a huge target for the Red Devils two summers ago, but a move did not materialize.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since then, United have signed both Rasmus Hojlund and Josha Zirzkee for mega fees.

Per the Mail, United are once again on the trail of Sesko as they look to add more goals to their team.

However, the Slovenian is likely content at Leipzig and may not see United as a jump forward.

The Premier League giants are currently in 14th position in the table under coach Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSesko BenjaminHojlund RasmusVagnoman JoshaManchester UnitedRB Leipzig
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Man Utd concern as Hojlund misses Denmark training
Man Utd striker Hojlund admits not being ready for full 90