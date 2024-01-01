De Jong could join Man Utd as Barcelona attempt to free up wage bill

De Jong could join Man Utd as Barcelona free up wage bill

Manchester United hope to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are serious about bringing in the pass master that coach Erik ten Hag has targeted for two years.

Advertisement Advertisement

United attempted to sign De Jong in Ten Hag’s first summer in charge, but failed to convince him to move to England.

Per SPORT, Barca are braced for yet another bid from United for their Dutch star.

However, De Jong is one of the highest paid players at Barca due to deferred wages from the COVID-19 pandemic period.

He is not likely to agree to any move that causes him to lose out on money that is owed to him.