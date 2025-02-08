Sevilla defender Bade: I explained Villa decision to Monchi and Emery

Sevilla defender Loic Bade has explained rejecting Aston Villa last week.

Before swooping for Chelsea loanee Axel Disasi, Villa had agreed terms with Sevilla for Bade, only for the defender to turn down the move.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bade admits he explained his decision to Villa boss Unai Emery and sports director Monchi at the time.

"They understood my situation and what I thought. We talked and in the end I said I wanted to stay here," Badé said in an interview with Muchodeporte.

"I have the ambition to do good things with Sevilla and I wanted to play here, I want to have good seasons. That's why I chose to stay.

"Today I want to stay. Afterwards, of course when a club comes, you have to think about it too. But my main objective is to stay here, play and be with the team as high as possible. I don't think about things that may come.

"My objective now is to stay, I see what comes and then everyone knows what happens in football."