Valles and Las Palmas in contract termination talks

Álvaro Valles and Las Palmas are now negotiating the termination of the goalkeeper's contract.

The 27-year-old is committed to the Gran Canarian team until June 30 of this year, but he is not part of Diego Martínez's plans on orders from the board. Valles has been frozen out after he refused to extend his contract months ago amid suspicions that he had an agreement to join Betis.

Valles is now on track to sign with Betis for next season.

A release in the coming days won't effect Betis, as they cannot add to their squad with the market shut and their squad full.

But the player, if this agreement is closed, could move to Seville , where his wife has already settled, and train alone until next July when he can start the preseason with Betis.

In the next few days, an attempt will be made to move forwardand put an end to Álvaro's time on the islands.