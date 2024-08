Las Palmas eyeing Aston Villa midfielder Dendoncker

Las Palmas are eyeing Aston Villa midfielder Leander Dendoncker.

The Belgium international has been transfer-listed by Villa this summer and is being urged to find himself a new club before Friday's deadline.

HLN says Las Palmas have made an approach in the last 24 hours for the midfielder.

Dendoncker spent last season on-loan with Napoli, though struggled for regular action in Serie A.

Las Palmas are keen, though Dendoncker's personal terms could prove an issue.