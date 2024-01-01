DONE DEAL: Forest defender McKenna joins Las Palmas

Nottingham Forest old boy Scott McKenna has departed the club for a Spanish side.

McKenna has officially signed on the dotted line to become a Las Palmas player.

The 27-year-old was a free agent as his contract at the City Ground club expired this summer.

McKenna joined Forest in September of 2020 from Scottish team Aberdeen and went on to have a solid career.

He played 106 times for the club and was a part of the team that got promoted to the Premier League.

However, spent the second half of last term in Denmark on loan at FC Copenhagen.