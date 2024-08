Bournemouth medical slated for Barcelona fullback Araujo

Bournemouth are closing the signing of Barcelona fullback Julian Araujo.

The Athletic says Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Barcelona on a price of €10m.

Araujo is set for a medical at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Mexico international was on loan to Las Palmas last season.

Araujo took part in Barca's preseason, but is yet to make a competitive first team appearance.