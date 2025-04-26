Arsenal preparing offer for Barcelona defender Kounde

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Arsenal are preparing an offer for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The Sun says with the backing of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal intend to bid £55m for the France international.

Kounde's versatility is attractive to Arteta, with the defender capable of playing at fullback, centre-half and in midfield.

Barca coach Hansi Flick rates Kounde highly, though the pair have clashed this season over the player's poor timekeeping.

Twice Kounde has been dumped to the bench for turning up late to team meetings by his coach.

As such, despite Barca's success this season, both parties are open to a potential departure this summer. 

