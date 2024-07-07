Larsen says Wolves "can achieve big things this year" in first interview

Jorgen Strand Larsen feels at home at Wolverhampton Wanderers after signing for the club last month and has big ambitions for the future.

Gary O’Neil’s squad have welcomed the Norweigan into the first-team group during the pre-season trips to Spain and the USA and he has opened up about a number of topics including returning to the club.

“It’s my second time here at Molineux, the first time was doing the interview when I signed a month ago now, and it feels like yesterday already, so it’s been quick. But I feel really welcome here, I feel good, I feel warm in the kit already and I haven’t even played here at the stadium, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

“Seeing the stadium for the second time, you get the feeling of, ‘Come on, give me the ball and let’s play!”

“I’m happy that we have a game on Saturday before the season starts to get a good vibe now, that we can win, hopefully, against Rayo Vallecano, and we can have a good end of the pre-season and get a good start in the season.”

He said he has already fit into the squad and feels at home amongst his teammates which has helped him in preseason.

“It's been very good. We’ve been playing well and I love it here. I love it. We’ve been training well, we’re playing well in the games, and the gaffer and the staff are doing well. Us players are working hard and I think this team are really professional, and honestly, we’re a really good team and I think we can achieve big things this year.

“We all depend on each other because we need to do our jobs, we need to do our things, and I need a goal soon, and I’m waiting for that. I’ve had a few goals taken off by offsides in the first games (against Como and Bristol City) which were not on TV, but I’m not worried about that.

“It’s pre-season and pre-season is where you are still missing it, and then you go into the season and kill it, so I’m not worried. I see a big chance to get a good opportunity to score on Saturday, and if not, there is a nice stadium on the first matchday of the Premier League.”

The forward looks forward to his first goal which should not take long with his confidence.

“It would be amazing at the weekend to score here. It would be a nice start to do it here at the Molineux, but I’m not worried.”

“The most important thing is that we’re playing well as a team, I’ve played some good games myself, had a few assists, getting to chances, and I think that’s really important.”

"As a striker, you just need to build yourself up and you know it's going to come. I have a lot of good teammates around me and it's going to come, for sure. If not, it's going to come against Arsenal in the first round."