Arsenal make improved offer for Wolves goalkeeper Bentley

Arsenal have made an improved offer for Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley.

The Gunners had a bid of £50,000 for the veteran rejected by Wolves earlier this month.

Wolves are willing to let Bentley leave, but are insisting only for a realistic fee.

The Sun says Arsenal have returned with a new offer of £300,000 for the former Arsenal trainee.

Wolves are seeking £1m to sell, but are prepared to negotiate a compromise.