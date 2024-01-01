Larsen insists Wolves will bounce back after Man City loss: We're going to be hungrier than ever

Jorgen Strand Larsen has spoken on Wolverhampton Wanderers' mentality going into the rest of the Premier League season after their winless start and a loss to Manchester City at the weekend.

Manager Gary O’Neil has led his side to zero wins and one draw in a very poor start to the season, which has left many questioning the squad’s quality and the manager's role at the club.

Larsen opened up on the defeat against City on Sunday, which was tough to take after John Stones headed home a late winner for the visitors.

“It hurts a lot," he said. "We worked really good for 95 minutes and in some ways we deserved more. We know that City are going to have more of the ball, create chances and get momentum, but I think we defended well with the five. Then, at the end, when it's 1-1 with one second left to play, you take a point home. But that's football.

“That's where we are at the moment, but we just have to take the good bits from it. I think the gaffer points it out well after the game that we have to take the positives. When we can perform like that against City for 95 minutes, we should be proud, and we have to take the positives, but the points matter and hopefully they will come soon.”

Despite the loss and being dead bottom of the league, Larsen is confident that the side can bounce back over the course of the season.

“I was so tired when I came off, I couldn't continue running. So, we gave it all, all of us. I want to be a part of the team, from the goalkeeper until every player that comes from the bench as well. I think that we could have deserved a little bit more.

“I feel like we bounced back from a really tough away game last time, we conceded five, we didn't play that well. Today, we're playing against the best team in the world, probably at the moment, so it's difficult to play against them, but we have to take the positives, and now hopefully we can put those eight games behind us and look forward. There are 30 games more to play, and we're going to be hungrier than ever.”