DONE DEAL: Larsen excited making Wolves move from Celta Vigo

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is excited to play for young boss Gary O’Neil.

The club’s new number nine, who impressed at Celta Vigo last season, wants to follow in the footsteps of previous Wolves attackers.

He spoke about his delight at wearing the famous shirt and getting to play in the Premier League.

He stated to club media: “It’s an amazing day. It’s one of the best days in my life. I’m really happy to be here, to be able to sit here and look at the pitch that I’m going to be playing in the next years.

“To be honest, I’ve had contact with Wolves for a long time. I really like the way they want me in the squad and in the team, and I feel very comfortable coming here. From the very first second of coming into the training ground today I’ve felt welcomed and warm, so it feels like I’ve made the right choice.

“I had a good season last year, so I had a few options, but there were no doubts that when Wolves called me and wanted me to come. It’s been a good day ever since I’ve come here now. It’s going to be amazing and I’m really happy today, and proud.”