Wolves chief Hobbs explains Larsen swoop

Wolves have signed a striker who is very much on the way up in the next few years.

That is the view of the club’s sporting director Matt Hobbs, who believes Jorgen Strand Larsen can achieve a lot in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 24-year-old Norway forward has signed on loan from Celta Vigo, after scoring 13 goals in La Liga last term.

Hobbs stated to club media: “Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us – like it was to a number of Premier League clubs – this year. Sasa (Kalajdzic) has been so unlucky with his injuries and on his road to coming back, so we needed some depth and we saw that last season.

“Hee Chan (Hwang) is a different type of forward, while Nathan (Fraser) is still learning his trade and Leon (Chowime) is still learning as well.

“What is nice for us is that Jorgen was our number one target for a nine in the summer and we’ve managed to get it done. But all three new signings so far were our number one choices in their position, so for us internally, it feels similar to the January in 2023 when we brought in Mario (Lemina), Daws, and everyone else, because they are three of the ones we really wanted to get done.

“Now the hope is that they all have the same level of impact on the pitch. But we’re really excited to have Jorgen here.”