Larios determined to re-establish himself at Southampton

Southampton stopper Juan Larios is hopeful of playing a game in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old has not played a senior game since November 2022, when he got injured in a Premier League match.

Larios now wants to make his comeback, with the club back in the top flight after a year in the Championship.

He said: "I'm feeling good and strong in the legs. Hopefully it can keep going like this. I'm going to keep going and training.

"Hopefully, I can play a game soon. I'm working, training day to day without thinking too much (into the future). I'm happy that I'm going to be (back) soon."

"It was hard because it's always harder with the heat, but it's nice to be with the boys, training and keep building," he added.

"It's so good (to be back in Spain). Even if it's hot, I enjoy this weather so much. It's nice."