Laporte: What Man City players were told about 115 charges

Manchester City bosses told their players there was no chance of them losing their trial against the Premier League.

The Citizens are being investigated for up to 115 financial rules breaches dating back more than a decade.

However, Aymeric Laporte, a five-time title-winner at City, has lifted the lid on what the squad were told in the past.

“When I was there and the news broke, the sporting director (Txiki Begiristain) and the CEO (Ferran Soriano) came and told all the players and staff that we can all be very calm because not one rule has been broken by Man City,” the Al Nassr defender told The Mail.

“They told us everything was fine so that’s why we all think City will be fine. I don’t think there will be any issues.

“Like Pep Guardiola always says, if something wrong has been done, they will have to pay for it.”