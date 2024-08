Man City accept Al Hilal offer for Cancelo

Manchester City wing-back Joao Cancelo is weighing up a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al Hilal have agreed a fee of £21.2m with City for the Portugal international.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's now down to Cancelo, who spent last season on-loan with Barcelona, to agree to the SPL.

Al Hilal have tabled the 30 year-old a three-year contract and are waiting on his response.

Cancelo is yet to see minutes for City this season.