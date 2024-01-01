Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Man City fullback Cancelo joins Al-Hilal

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has decided to move on from European football

The Portuguese international signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal this week.

The 30-year-old was out of favor with manager Pep Guardiola at City, having been on loan at Barcelona this past season.

Guardiola had indicated earlier this summer that Cancelo could have stayed on at City.

But he has decided to get a big rise on his present contract by moving to the Middle East.

Cancelo had been a City player since he arrived from Juventus for £60 million in 2019

