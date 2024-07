Spurs agree to sell Parrott to AZ

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is on his way to AZ Alkmaar.

After a successful loan with Excelsior in Holland, Parrott is set to be sold to AZ.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who is reporting: "Troy Parrott leaves Tottenham and joins AZ Alkmaar on deal worth around €8m fee.

"AZ re-invest money of Sugawara deal and they’re set to sign #THFC striker."

Last season, Parrott scored ten goals and four assists in 25 games in the Eredivisie.