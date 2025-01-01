Lamptey opens door to Brighton exit

Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey wants to help his team push up the league table in the coming weeks.

The defender is fully fit after having issues with injuries throughout last season.

Lamptey, who has often been linked with a move away from the club, impressed in a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Post-game, Lamptey said to The Argus: “We weren’t able to push on and take win the game but we will take the draw.

“We set out to win every game and we went in front.

“But then we were behind so it is not the best feeling in the game.

“We know we have got more in the dressing room to win those games and the next step is turning those draws into wins.”

On the January window, he added: “I take it game by game and I’m enjoying playing my football here and then see what happens.”